Video of Danny DeVito Transforming into The Rock for Jumanji The Next Level Will Leave You in Splits
Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito are all for the release of their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, where DeVito plays Eddie Gilpin, Johanson's on-screen grandfather.
Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito will be seen sharing screen space after 12 years. The two were last seen together in Be Cool (2007), where DeVito had a cameo role. They are all for the release of their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, where DeVito plays Eddie Gilpin, Johanson's on-screen grandfather.
While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, Johanson, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of them. The video begins with DeVito describing how he is a deep ‘method actor’. He goes on to explain three important steps to become The Rock. By lifting some weights, he says that the first step is ‘Training’ to obtain muscles like the Rock. In the second step, the actor talks about what makes Dwayne Johnson tick.
And then he explains the last and the most important step-- Hair and Makeup. Then twenty minutes later, DeVito enters as Johnson. The hilarious video already has over 2 million views. Take a look:
This is the sequel to the 2017 Jumanji. The story is about a game where the characters change into the players of the game.
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ comes two years after the first film neared the billion dollars run. The sequel will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, along with new joiners Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.
