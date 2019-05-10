Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet

Before she makes another stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Deepika Padukone is enjoying a short break in New York.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the pink carpet of Met Gala 2019. The actress made heads turn as she aced the Barbie look for the evening. And now she is gearing up to walk the red carpet for Cannes Film Festival 2019. But before she makes another stunning appearance at the red carpet, Deepika is enjoying a short break in New York.

In a video posted by Deepika Padukone’s trainer on his Instagram story, the actress is seen enjoying a cycle ride on the chilly streets of New York. With childlike enthusiasm, Deepika happily waves at the camera as she races ahead of her trainer in no time. Take a look!



Talking about Deepika's Met Gala appearance, she wowed everyone in a shimmery candy-pink Zac Posen gown, big hair and loud make-up. Padukone also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share Vogue’s video of her dress rehearsal—the first time she tried on the gown—which was only 24 hours ahead of the gala. Vogue Magazine shared it with the caption, ““It's not a dress, it’s like art,” @deepikapadukone noted of the many-layered confection on Sunday at @zacposen's studio, just 24 hours before the #MetGala—and the first time she saw the dress in real life.”



She was also seen having a good at Met Gala with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Natasha Poonawalla.



