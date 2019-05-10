English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Before she makes another stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Deepika Padukone is enjoying a short break in New York.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the pink carpet of Met Gala 2019. The actress made heads turn as she aced the Barbie look for the evening. And now she is gearing up to walk the red carpet for Cannes Film Festival 2019. But before she makes another stunning appearance at the red carpet, Deepika is enjoying a short break in New York.
In a video posted by Deepika Padukone’s trainer on his Instagram story, the actress is seen enjoying a cycle ride on the chilly streets of New York. With childlike enthusiasm, Deepika happily waves at the camera as she races ahead of her trainer in no time. Take a look!
Talking about Deepika's Met Gala appearance, she wowed everyone in a shimmery candy-pink Zac Posen gown, big hair and loud make-up. Padukone also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share Vogue’s video of her dress rehearsal—the first time she tried on the gown—which was only 24 hours ahead of the gala. Vogue Magazine shared it with the caption, ““It's not a dress, it’s like art,” @deepikapadukone noted of the many-layered confection on Sunday at @zacposen's studio, just 24 hours before the #MetGala—and the first time she saw the dress in real life.”
She was also seen having a good at Met Gala with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Natasha Poonawalla.
#Repost @voguemagazine with @get_repost ・・・ “It's not a dress, it’s like art,” @deepikapadukone noted of the many-layered confection on Sunday at @zacposen's studio, just 24 hours before the #MetGala—and the first time she saw the dress in real life. Tap the link in our bio to see how the highest-paid actress in India and recent Vogue cover star got ready for the first Monday in May. Director @taliacollis DP @rachelbatashvili Sound __eulalie__ Editor @leahims
