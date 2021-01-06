Video of Deepika Padukone Feeding Birthday Cake to Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday and various pictures and videos have emerged from the actress' birthday celebration. One video doing the rounds on social media shows Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh feeding her a chocolate cake lovingly.

Shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the IGTV video shows the star couple in a black outfit and black face masks. Deepika wore an oversized black turtleneck jumper with black pants, while her husband Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a black sweater. The actor completed his look with blue jeans and a Gucci cap.

Ranveer also shared a heart-warming birthday post for his wife on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen embracing each other. Captioning the post Ranveer called Deepika his "Biwi No.1" and his life, his "gudiya". The actor also shared a childhood photo of Deepika on his social media handle where he has over 34.4 million followers. The post received over 2.3 million likes on Instagram as fans and friends commented their wishes for the actress.

Actor Jatin Sarna commented on Ranveer's post and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most elegant, gorgeous, and talented one." Dino Morea also commented with a birthday wish for Deepika on Ranveer's post.

Birthday girl, Deepika posted a video tracing her journey from her childhood to the stardom on her Instagram account. The video showed a few glimpses from Deepika's childhood where she is seen with her father Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. The post also shows snippets from the debut movie Om Shanti Om to her magical wedding at Lake Como in Italy. Captioning the reel, Deepika wrote that her journey has been nothing short of incredible and for that, she has got her family, friends and all of her fans. She expressed her gratitude to all of them.

Among many actors who wished Deepika on her birthday were Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.