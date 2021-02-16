Video of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's Varmala Ceremony is Too Gorgeous to Miss

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Dia's Bandra residence. The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the D-day, Dia wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta, and tied her hair in a neat bun. Vaibhav chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban. A video of the couple's Varmala ceremony has now surfaced on social media.

Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

Dia Mirza, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. As per reports, Vaibhav's first wife is yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.