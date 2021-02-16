Video of Dia Mirza Making Her Bridal Entry Goes Viral on Social Media, Watch Here

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza looked ravishing as she tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia looks gorgeous in a red zari work saree, with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

Photographs and videos from the intimate ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the viral videos, bride Dia walking towards the wedding mandap. She is surrounded by her close friends and family members who are seen holding placards with lovely wishes. Here's Dia Mirza making her brida entry:

The wedding was a private affair with only a handful number of friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Bollywood celebrities Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta among others were spotted at the wedding venue.

While Dia surprised everybody with her wedding news, she kept her fans updated by sharing pictures from the ceremonies. The actress posted photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

For the unversed, this is Dia's second marriage. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)