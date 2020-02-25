Video of Disha Patani Doing a Back Flip will Give You Major Gym Goals

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has won several hearts with her looks and aesthetics. She is known for her dedication towards fitness and keeps setting new gym goals every now and then. In fact, the Baaghi 2 actress never shies away in trying hard to achieve the perfect gym moves.

On Monday, Disha shared a video on Instagram, giving us a sneak-peak of her backflip. In the video, Disha can be seen acing the flip with the help of her gym instructor. She shared it on the social media with the caption, “Tried wall back after ages, not clean but soon will be getting there”.

A few days ago, she posted another video of her in the gym, practising the flip. She captioned it, “Back to the grind”.

The actress is often spotted in the gym, pulling difficult acts. Here’s a look at some of her fitness regime:

Disha is back to the gym after a long break as she was busy promoting her movie Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu. The Mohit Suri-directorial released on February 7.

She will be next seen Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie is scheduled for the Eid 2020 release. The makers have already released the poster and teaser of the movie in November 2019.

