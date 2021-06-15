Video of Disha Vakani's Koli Dance Goes Viral, Priyamani Responds to a Burning 'The Family Man' Question

2Television actress Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has been missing from the small screen for a long time now. However, her character of Daya Bhabhi is still very popular among the people. When she was part of the show, her brilliant comedy made the viewers laugh and tickle.

Fans are desperate to see her again in the popular role. Meanwhile, as there isn’t any news of her comeback, fans keep digging her old videos and pictures.

Read: Watch: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani aka Dayaben Performs Koli Dance

The second season of The Family Man has once again left fans intrigued by a climax after it did not reveal the “Lonavala mein kya hua tha (What happened in Lonavala)" mystery. In the first season, Priyamani’s character Suchitra aka Suchi goes to Lonavala with her colleague and friend, Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) for an official meeting but the plot seemingly implies that something happens between the two that night.

Fans were hopeful that the makers would resolve the Lonavala mystery in the second season, but it didn’t happen, much to their disappointment. Now, Priyamani has responded to the unresolved mystery in The Family Man 2.

Read: The Family Man 2: Priyamani Has Best Answer to What Happened in Lonavala Between Suchi, Arvind

Telugu actor and producer Naveen Babu Ganta aka Nani will be producing his sister Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut titled Meet Cute. The feature film will be bankrolled under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, as announced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni on social media on Monday.

The 37-year-old shared a picture from the sets of the movie where he was seen holding the clapboard. Nani described it as a special experience for more than one reason as he tweeted the picture.

Read: Nani To Produce Sister Deepthi Ganta’s Directorial Debut ‘Meet Cute’

For a first time producer, Lagaan was a huge film to take on. But Aamir Khan made no compromises as he embarked on the project. Reminiscing about the film’s making ahead of Lagaan’s 20 year completion, the actor-filmmaker shared interesting memories and anecdotes during a virtual interaction.

One of the incidents he shared was about Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra expressing concern over the risk he was about to take with the filmmaking process.

Read: Aamir Khan on 20 Years of Lagaan: Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar had Warned Me Not to Take a Big Risk

Bringing in some good news for all the Khatron Ke Khiladi fans out there, filmmaker and shows’ host Rohit Shetty revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon be coming on air. The shoot for Color TV’s popular reality show has been going on in Cape Town in South Africa for a few days now. Sharing in the latest Instagram post with his fans, Shetty posted a picture of himself from the shoot of the upcoming season.

In the build-up of the upcoming season of the show, Shetty has earlier shared a new promo of the upcoming season where he himself was seen performing a daredevil stunt involving a helicopter.

Read: Watch: Rohit Shetty Shares Glimpse of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here