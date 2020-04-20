Video of Eban Hymas, Krishna Shroff Working Out Together is Couple Goals

A video of Eban Hymas working out with girlfriend Krishna Shroff is giving major fitness and couple goals.

The two-minute-and-eight-second long video shows various exercises that Eban and Krishna are doing. In one of the workout segments, Eban is climbing stairs with girlfriend Krishna on his back and moments later the fitness freak couple can be seen lifting weights, followed by some push-ups. Apart from the staircase segment, the entire video has been shot in the balcony with a sea view.

In the video, Eban is wearing black coloured shorts which he has teamed up with black and red sneakers while Krishna can be seen sporting a grey coloured top which she has paired with black lowers. The video has been captioned as "Earned."

Recently, Krishna had dropped a monochrome picture of herself. In the mirror selfie, she can be seen flaunting the side profile of her well-toned body. The photo till now has got over 63 thousand likes. Actor Disha Patani has also commented on her photo, stating “body” with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Krishna's actor-brother Tiger has shared a throwback picture of his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff along with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Govinda.

In the snap, we see baby Tiger sitting on his father lap and little Sonam Kapoor standing next to her dad Anil. "What an honour to be in the same frame as these legends," read the caption.

