Video Of Girl Copying Dayaben's Character From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Goes Viral

Actress Disha Vakani has secured a special place in the hearts of people by playing the role of Dayaben in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Disha who played Dayaben for a long time and made the audience laugh with her superb comic timing is no longer a part of the show. Fans often post messages on social media wanting her to make a comeback in the show. Now, a video of a girl copying the character of Dayaben has gone viral and fans are showering love on the performer.

This girl who copied Dayaben’s character is a content creator and regularly uploads on YouTube. Her name is Garima Goyal. Recently, Garima took up the challenge of being Dayaben for 24 hours, and the outcome is a treat for fans of TMKOC.

Watch the video here —

She wore a saree exactly like Dayaben. From the style of wearing a sari to hair and makeup, she has done everything like the popular character. She even performed a garba dance in the style of Dayaben. Garima also replicated many famous dialogues of Dayaben over the years.

After watching the video, fans of TMKOC are saying that the makers should cast Garima in the role of Dayaben. Many were amused to witness the energy and enthusiasm shown by Garima while playing the character.

Earlier, it was reported that TV actress Divyanka Tripathi was offered a role in TMKOC but she refused to be part of the show.

Disha had left TMKOC in 2017. She went for a maternity break as she was expecting her first child with her husband Mayur Padia. The actress was said to be back in 2019, however, she did not return to the show. Fans miss Disha, who entertained the audience with dialogues like ‘Hey Maa Mataji’ and ‘Tappu Ke Papa’ in a unique way.

