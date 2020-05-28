MOVIES

Video of Hugh Jackman Doing a Furious Voice Over for Logan's Fight Sequence is Unmissable

Video of Hugh Jackman Doing a Furious Voice Over for Logan's Fight Sequence is Unmissable

An old video of Hugh Jackman is making rounds on the Internet. In the short clip, the actor dubs for a fight sequence for his film 'Logan' (2017).

Hugh Jackman is considered as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. However, the role which has almost become synonymous with the actor is his X-men character, Wolverine aka Logan.

It was in 2017 when he last appeared as the character in the film Logan. Now, years after a clip of him doing voice over for a fight sequence has gone viral on the internet and is being shared by multiple fan accounts.

In the video, the actor is specifically seen dubbing Wolverine’s grunts and shouts as he punches and stabs multiple men while having quite a run through the thick forest.

The video was originally shared by the actor after the release of the film.

Reportedly, the recording video came into highlight again after the actor and director of Logan, James Mangold, held a quarantine watch party with fans and answered some of the questions put in by them.

Excited to watch the video again, Twitter users are dubbing it as “one of the best videos of all time”. Some also demanded a re-run of the film in theaters after lockdown, while some called it Oscar-worthy.

Check out some reactions here:



