Video of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Recreating DDLJ's Karwa Chauth Scene is Winning Hearts, Watch Here
Ever since Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter set their foot into the world of cinema with Dhadak, the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship.
Image courtesy: Ishaan Khatter Team/ Instagram
Ever since Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter set their foot into the world of cinema with Dhadak, the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship. While none of them has ever accepted it, they have always maintained their stance of being "just friend". Relationship or no relationship, the duo's chemistry is loved by their fans.
Recently, when the co-stars visited the TV host Maniesh Paul’s show Movie Masti, on Sunday, the two were asked to recreate a number of iconic Bollywood scenes.
One of these was the Karwa Chauth scene from the movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, where Kajol observes fast for Shah Rukh Khan. To recreate it, Janhvi wore an orange lehenga and a matching dupatta and waited for Ishaan to turn up on the stage. Next in the scene, Ishaan enters which makes Janhvi shy. She looks at the imaginary moon and then the co-star offers her water. As the two share a hug DDLJ's song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' plays in the background.
Janhvi Kapoor, who earlier shared the clip, deleted it later, but the video had already made its way to the Internet and is being widely shared across fan pages. In her now-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Watch me travel back to time with @ishaankhatter only on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, tonight 9:30 PM only on #ZeeTV. #ThrowbackTo90s #LOLWithManieshPaul #MovieMasti @manieshpaul @ishaankhatter @zeetv.”
Apart from this, they also recreated the song Pyar Hua Ikraa Hua from Nargis and Raj Kapoor starrer Shree 420.
