Video of Jaya Bachchan Hugging Navya Naveli Nanda's Rumoured Boyfriend Meezaan Jaffery is Breaking the Internet
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grand-daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafferi.
Image of Navya Naveli Nanda, Meezaan Jaffery, Jaya Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
On Thursday night, fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated their 33 glorious years in the industry. The event was attended by the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar while Deepika Padukone among other celebrities walked the ramp.
A video from the event, which has Jaya walking up to the ramp and hugging actor Meezaan Jaaferi has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Jaya enthusiastically walks to the ramp where Meezaan is standing and embraces him in a warm, tight hug.
It is believed that Meezaan, who made his debut with recently released Malaal, is dating Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The video left netizens wondering if this gesture confirmed the rumours of Navya and Meezaan dating as it looked like Jaya approved of it.
Video, where Jaya hugs Meezaan, comes at the end of the slide below.
Lighting the Fire on Ramp 🔥🔥🔥💓 @meezaanj Swipe ➡️ to watch the Sweetest Hug of Night ♥️ #33yearsofAJSK @abujanisandeepkhosla
Navya has never commented on the link-rumours but Meezaan rubbished them in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, saying, “We are from the same friends’ circle. She’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, turned heads at the fashion show held by long term fashion designer partners Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The show celebrated 33 years of their label.
