Video of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Dancing Together Goes Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may not have put the 'officially dating' stamp on their relationship for the public but the video of the two appearing together constantly wins hearts of many. In a new clip that is being like by fans of the alleged lovebirds of Bollywood is doing the rounds on social media. The old video surfaces after the two were recently spotted together at Armaan Jain's wedding reception hosted in Mumbai.

Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Hit the Dance Floor at Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception

In the video that has surfaced online, Kiara can be seen dressed in a comfy but glamorous off-white, jumpsuit dress while she dances to Bollywood track Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from Coolie No 1 (1995) with Meezaan Jaffery. Later in the video, Kiara is seen grooving to Main Hoon Don from Don (1978) with Sidharth to the dance floor. The two look eased out in each other's company as they dance the night away.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics

Check out video of Kiara and Sidharth dancing at a Bollywood theme bash below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will feature in upcoming Bollywood film Shershaah together for the first time. Shershaah marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to hit theatres on July 3. The film chronicles the story of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country in 1999.

Are you excited to watch Kiara and Sidharth in Shershaah as much as we are?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.