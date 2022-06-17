Video of Man Sprinting on The Wall of a Dam Leaves Internet Amazed

Do you remember the popular attraction called ‘Maut ka Kuan’ at almost every single Indian mela or fair? Translated as the Well of Death, this stunt show had bikes and sometimes four wheelers running on the walls of a circular well, almost parallel to the ground.

While this popular show is almost defunct now, a recent video that is circulating on social media will remind you of the show. Just imagine the walls of a dam in place of a well, with almost the same curvature and instead of a vehicle, the stunt is done on foot. If you are unable to imagine it, well, you need to watch the stunt video to believe it.

The video has been shared by the social media handle of an account named quinonerolr and in it, we see a man attempting to run on the walls of a dam. He gathers speed while running from a distance and then jumps on to the wall and starts running on it. The most amazing fact is that he actually manages to run for a considerable distance before he slips and slides into the water below, unharmed. The reason he slipped was probably that the walls were wet. Take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quiñonero (@quinonerolr)



It is an amazing feat since most of us cannot imagine setting one foot on such a wall without losing balance and falling. The man in the video seems to have superior parkour skills, utilised to the best.

The video was posted a month ago and has garnered 41.1 million views and 1,024,993 likes. People have been completely bowled over by the unnamed person’s skills in the video and have filled the comments section with praise. Most are of the view that the man would have been able to run over the entirety of the wall, had it not been wet and slippery.

