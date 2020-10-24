Video of Manoj Tiwari Mouthing '1 Second-1 Second' at Ayodhya's Ramlila has Left Netizens in Splits

"1 second 1 second" and "humara team ka banda" is not what one would usually hear in Ramayan. But, seems like you can expect the unexpected from the star-studded Ramlila that was organised at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya on the occasion of Navratri and Dusshera. Due to the pandemic, the nine-day Ramlila was a virtual affair this year performed without spectators but was telecasted live on social media platforms and YouTube from October 17 to 25.

An amusing video of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari essaying the role of Angad in Ramlila and mouthing English words like 'second' and 'team' during his act has left netizens in splits. Drawing hilarious reactions, the video has been shared across several social media platforms. Sample some of these tweets:

Team ka Bandar hain .. like seriously 😂😂😂 — Priyamwada (@PriaINC) October 23, 2020

I think they did it in hurry for Bihar elections — Gabbar 3.0 (@jay_bhadrakali6) October 23, 2020

अच्छा हुआ यह नही बोला कि नाग मिसाइल दाग देंगे। — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) October 23, 2020

Dusre wale ka man kerne laga tha ke gadda chhin ke ser me mar de............ Apne😂kyunke tiwari ji ke marne ka koi matlab nahi uppar ka Mala bilkul Khali hai. — Ganna Hajare (@spsisodiya45) October 23, 2020

Apart from Manoj Tiwari, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishen was seen as Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh re-enacted his television role of Lord Hanuman. Actor Raza Murad portrays Ahiravan and actor Shahbaz Khan was seen as Ravan on stage while Asrani appeared as Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi as Vibhishan.

As per reports, lord Ram's clothes for the event came from his in-laws' place in Janakpur, Nepal, while the attire of demon king Ravan was from Sri Lanka. Lord Ram's religious bow 'Saranga' was made in Kurukshetra.

A mammoth LED screen was also said to have been installed above a grand stage mirroring the epic ambience of Ramayana. Director, Subhash Mallik, of Delhi Ramlila Committee, which has been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government to stage Ramlila this year in Ayodhya informed, the focus will be on state-of-the-art light and sound arrangements so that dialogues are clear during seamless translation and broadcast.