Video of Megham Karukuthu Song From Dhanush' Thiruchitrambalam a New Internet Sensation

The official video of the song Megham Karukuthu from Dhanush’s latest release Thiruchitrambalam is out. The song featuring Dhanush with Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna in a romantic setting was released on Monday on YouTube, and so far, it has garnered 2,102,432 views.

The latest video song, which has lyrics and vocals by Poetu Dhanush, has become a new internet sensation. Its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Choreographer Jani Master has received much praise for the high-octane dance moves in the song.

The makers have already unveiled the official lyric video of the song on July 15 and the internet was replete with videos of fans dancing to the popular song from the blockbuster hit.



The music for Thiruchitrambalam has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander and marks his reunion with Dhanush after seven years.

The film opened in theatres on August 18 to roaring critical and commercial success with praise for the performances of the cast and music. The Tamil film emerged successful in terms of profits and earnings as it has breached the 100-crore mark globally. It was made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores.

The Mithran Jawahar directorial marks the fourth collaboration of the actor and director. The duo, known for remaking Telugu hits, has already worked together in films like Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Uthamaputhiran.

The family entertainer shows Dhanush alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna. The film also stars veteran director Bhrathiraja and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The story of Thiruchitrambalam is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other his adulthood. The character is involved with two love interests– during the college portion and in the later part of his life.

