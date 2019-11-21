Video of Milind Soman Performing Bihu with Wife Ankita Konwar is Winning the Internet

There are a few people who inspire you to take up new hobbies and passion in the course of your daily routine, and Milind Soman is one such inspiration. The model and actor, who is known for his fitness streak, has currently impressed everyone with his dancing skills too.

The doting husband of Ankita Konwar, Milind recently attempted to perform Bihu Dance at an event. The actor tried to imitate his wife, who is a native of Assam. He also took to social media to write about his experience of performing the Assamese folk dance. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, Soman wrote about the success of his event Pinkathon, a marathon event especially for women. “When I thought of creating a running event for women in 2011, it was only because as a runner I saw very few women at running events and wondered if it would be different if there was a run exclusively for them. This month, after 50 editions of what is now India’s biggest women's run, over the last 8 years, I have discovered just how different it would be,” his caption read.

In the video, Soman can be seen trying to learn the dance. He did not shy away in performing the dance in front of a large crowd, who was cheering him up all the time. Ankita, as usual, stole the show with her performance.

Soon after, the comment section was flooded with praises for the couple with many calling the video as 'husband goals'.

Talking about celebrating the 50th edition of the Marathon event, he mentioned, “50th edition of Pinkathon was celebrated last Sunday in Guwahati and it was a beautiful moment, as all the moments have been for the last 8 years. #Pinkathon50”

