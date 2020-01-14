Video of Milind Soman Running with Wife Ankita Konwar in Assamese Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have become fitness inspiration to many. From running marathons to participating in multiple awareness campaigns, the couple makes sure they send out a positive message to their fans.

Likewise, the couple was recently spotted running in traditional Assamese attire. While Ankita wore a Muga mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese saree, Milind was seen running in a dhoti and a t-shirt. Their video which went viral on the Internet was shared by Ankita on Twitter.

Posting the video, she wished her fans a happy Bihu in advance and wrote, "Determination matters, not attire. Carrying a piece of #Assam wherever I maybe. Happy #bhogalibihu in advance! #Traditional @milindrunning (sic)."

Milind too shared the video on his Twitter timeline.

Much has been said about Milind and his wife Ankita and the age gap of 26 years between the two. The actor recently opened up about the same in a TV commercial.

In the video, Milind starts reading out a few comments criticising the age-gap between him and Ankita. One called Milind an "old man marrying a young lady." While another said Ankita "should call him Papaji," to which, Milind winked and said, "she does, sometimes."

At the end of the video, he says people should be together irrespective of their race, religion, country and gender and everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like.

For the unversed, Milind and Ankita dated for over five years before getting married in July 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.