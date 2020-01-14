Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Video of Milind Soman Running with Wife Ankita Konwar in Assamese Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have become fitness inspiration to many. The couple was recently spotted running in traditional Assamese attire.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Milind Soman Running with Wife Ankita Konwar in Assamese Traditional Attire Goes Viral
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have become fitness inspiration to many. The couple was recently spotted running in traditional Assamese attire.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have become fitness inspiration to many. From running marathons to participating in multiple awareness campaigns, the couple makes sure they send out a positive message to their fans.

Likewise, the couple was recently spotted running in traditional Assamese attire. While Ankita wore a Muga mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese saree, Milind was seen running in a dhoti and a t-shirt. Their video which went viral on the Internet was shared by Ankita on Twitter.

Posting the video, she wished her fans a happy Bihu in advance and wrote, "Determination matters, not attire. Carrying a piece of #Assam wherever I maybe. Happy #bhogalibihu in advance! #Traditional @milindrunning (sic)."

Milind too shared the video on his Twitter timeline.

Much has been said about Milind and his wife Ankita and the age gap of 26 years between the two. The actor recently opened up about the same in a TV commercial.

In the video, Milind starts reading out a few comments criticising the age-gap between him and Ankita. One called Milind an "old man marrying a young lady." While another said Ankita "should call him Papaji," to which, Milind winked and said, "she does, sometimes."

At the end of the video, he says people should be together irrespective of their race, religion, country and gender and everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like.

For the unversed, Milind and Ankita dated for over five years before getting married in July 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram