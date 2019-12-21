Video of Neha Kakkar Singing 'Channa Mereya' for Her Ex Goes Viral, Watch Here
In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sings Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, singer Neha Kakkar is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex.
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)
While Neha Kakkar has had a brilliant year professionally and gave a number of chartbuster songs, her personal life was rather rough. Earlier this year, she admitted being in depression and having a tough time. On multiple occasions, she broke down on TV shows and stage gigs as well. However, it seems she is finally coming to terms with it. In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neha is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name.
Take a look:
Entertainment aur suroon ka quota hoga high kyunki aa rahi hai @bharti_lalli aur unke dulhe #HaarshLimbachiyaa iss weekend #ShaadiSpecial mein. Miss mat kijiye #IndianIdol11 iss Sat raat 8 baje. #IndianIdol #EkDeshEkAwaaz @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/AxHlDc0Qno— Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 19, 2019
Lately, Neha made headlines as she and Himansh Kohli had accepted their relationship on national television followed by a much-publicised breakup. The singer has been quite vocal about her breakup. Not only she wrote about her broken heart on social media she also vented out her anger against Himansh in interviews by stating how he didn't deserve her time and that he would keep complaining of not being together.
Neha had also admitted to being in depression post her split with Himansh, but never stated why the two parted ways. The singer had opened up about the rough phase she's going through post break-up by sharing a series of heart-wrenching notes stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return.
However, earlier in August, her name was being linked to the finalist on Indian Idol 10, Vibhor Parashar. The two have been performing in cities together of late, sparking rumours of dating. However, she shared a note on her Instagram stories and hinted that she might be undergoing depression and has urged people "to stop making anybody feeling so bad that they start thinking of ending their life."
