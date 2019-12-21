Video of Neha Kakkar Singing 'Channa Mereya' for Her Ex Goes Viral, Watch Here

While Neha Kakkar has had a brilliant year professionally and gave a number of chartbuster songs, her personal life was rather rough. Earlier this year, she admitted being in depression and having a tough time. On multiple occasions, she broke down on TV shows and stage gigs as well. However, it seems she is finally coming to terms with it. In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neha is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name.

Take a look:

Lately, Neha made headlines as she and Himansh Kohli had accepted their relationship on national television followed by a much-publicised breakup. The singer has been quite vocal about her breakup. Not only she wrote about her broken heart on social media she also vented out her anger against Himansh in interviews by stating how he didn't deserve her time and that he would keep complaining of not being together.

Neha had also admitted to being in depression post her split with Himansh, but never stated why the two parted ways. The singer had opened up about the rough phase she's going through post break-up by sharing a series of heart-wrenching notes stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return.

However, earlier in August, her name was being linked to the finalist on Indian Idol 10, Vibhor Parashar. The two have been performing in cities together of late, sparking rumours of dating. However, she shared a note on her Instagram stories and hinted that she might be undergoing depression and has urged people "to stop making anybody feeling so bad that they start thinking of ending their life."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.