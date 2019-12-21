Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Video of Neha Kakkar Singing 'Channa Mereya' for Her Ex Goes Viral, Watch Here

In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sings Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, singer Neha Kakkar is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Neha Kakkar Singing 'Channa Mereya' for Her Ex Goes Viral, Watch Here
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)

While Neha Kakkar has had a brilliant year professionally and gave a number of chartbuster songs, her personal life was rather rough. Earlier this year, she admitted being in depression and having a tough time. On multiple occasions, she broke down on TV shows and stage gigs as well. However, it seems she is finally coming to terms with it. In a recent promo of Indian Idol 11, after a contestant sang Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Neha is seen saying that she wants to sing the song for her ex. However, she did not take any name.

Take a look:

Lately, Neha made headlines as she and Himansh Kohli had accepted their relationship on national television followed by a much-publicised breakup. The singer has been quite vocal about her breakup. Not only she wrote about her broken heart on social media she also vented out her anger against Himansh in interviews by stating how he didn't deserve her time and that he would keep complaining of not being together.

Neha had also admitted to being in depression post her split with Himansh, but never stated why the two parted ways. The singer had opened up about the rough phase she's going through post break-up by sharing a series of heart-wrenching notes stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return.

However, earlier in August, her name was being linked to the finalist on Indian Idol 10, Vibhor Parashar. The two have been performing in cities together of late, sparking rumours of dating. However, she shared a note on her Instagram stories and hinted that she might be undergoing depression and has urged people "to stop making anybody feeling so bad that they start thinking of ending their life."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram