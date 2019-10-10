Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Video of Nick Jonas Dancing on Morni Banke Before Stage Show Goes Viral, Watch Here

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra said that her husband Nick Jonas is fond of Bollywood music, and now, days later a video of him dancing on Morni Banke has surfaced on social media.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Video of Nick Jonas Dancing on Morni Banke Before Stage Show Goes Viral, Watch Here
Image courtesy: Nick Jonas/ Instagram

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra said that her husband Nick Jonas is fond of Bollywood music, especially Punjabi songs and often listen to it. Days later, a video of the actor-singer has surfaced online in which he can be seen dancing on Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's song Morni Banke from the film Badhaai Ho, just before his concert in San Francisco.

Dressed in an orange jacket and matching trousers, in the video, the American pop singer can be seen dancing his heart out on the song and hooting with the peepy beats. The video was first shared by himself on his Instagram story, which later surfaced on social media. The video is now viral on the Internet and Nick's fans in India can't stop admiring him. While a number of fans were surprised watching him dance to Indian music, others hearted out the video.

Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka has spilled the beans on Nick's love for India and especially Punjabi music. Priyanka told Bombay Times (via), “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Earlier, during Nick's birthday earlier in the month, he was seen dancing to Hauli Hauli song from De De Pyaar De, which reinforced his love for Bollywood music and now Priyanka has put a stamp on it too.

Also, on Thursday he took to Instagram to appreciate Priyanka for her performance in The Sky is Pink.

