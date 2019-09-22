Take the pledge to vote

Nick Jonas Video Calling Wife Priyanka Chopra Post His Concert is Pure Gold, Watch Here

Admist their busy schedules, Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas have found a way to spend some quality time together.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Nick Jonas Video Calling Wife Priyanka Chopra Post His Concert is Pure Gold, Watch Here
Image of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Amidst their busy schedules Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas has found a way to spend some quality time together. A video of Nick doing rounds on social media has the singer-actor revealing the couple's secret to make their long distance relationship work.

Due to work commitments, the two have been away from each other for a few days. While Priyanka is in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, Nick is busy on his Happiness Begins musical tours with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

But Priyanka and Nick know how to manage such situations and keep the spark alive between them. At a Jonas Brothers concert on Saturday, Nick was seen chatting with his actress wife Priyanka on a video call.

As the concert was over on his way off the stage with his brothers, Nick was seen caught up on a video call with his wife. He also greeted his fans on the way. Soon this video from the concert went viral on the internet and fans can’t stop admiring this so in love couple.

Meanwhile, The Sky Is Pink will mark Priyanka’s much awaited comeback to Bollywood. The movie co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Directed by Shonali Bose the film is slated to release on October 11.

