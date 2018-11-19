Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'

Cringing and embarrassed as I watch this Preity Zinta Interview.

1. She filed a case of molestation against Ness Wadia in 2014. Yet, she says she’s never had a #MeToo moment?

2. @iFaridoon stop capitalising on this movement for views! First Rakhi Sawant, now this. STOP! https://t.co/YnHl1UtEib — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) November 19, 2018

Didn’t expect such a disgusting comment from her. Making a joke out of such a revolutionary movement for women as woman herself is despicable. Please educate yourself before you utter such rubbish to stay relevant in the news. #preityzinta #metoo https://t.co/xEbLYAVEls — Tia (@tani2497) November 17, 2018

#PreityZinta when people tell you, you are bubbly you don't have to literally be that cheerful and forcefully crassy while talking about something sensitive as #metoo Demeaning it by wishing you had such an experience? Lost a lot of respect for you. — Ankita (@_downandirty_) November 19, 2018

Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

Ever since her comments on the ongoing #MeToo movement have gone viral, Preity Zinta is being widely criticised for belittling the revolution and all that it stands for.Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama posted a video interview with Preity on its YouTube channel on Friday. In the nearly 5-minute video, Preity is talking at length about her take on the ongoing #MeToo movement.In the interview, she called Bollywood one of the safest industries to work and said some women were using the movement “for personal vendetta or for publicity."Preity also emphasized the need to educate schoolchildren about gender awareness and sensitivity. However, when asked if she had ever suffered workplace harassment, she said, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."She laughingly revealed that someone once told her, “Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai.”Her last two remarks have since gone viral on Twitter with netizens slamming her for her flippant take on the issue.Here are some of the reactions:Angered by the social media backlash, Preity tweeted on Monday, “Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed (sic).”