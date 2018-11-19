Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
Preity Zinta is being widely criticised for belittling the #MeToo movement.
Image: AP
Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama posted a video interview with Preity on its YouTube channel on Friday. In the nearly 5-minute video, Preity is talking at length about her take on the ongoing #MeToo movement.
In the interview, she called Bollywood one of the safest industries to work and said some women were using the movement “for personal vendetta or for publicity."
Preity also emphasized the need to educate schoolchildren about gender awareness and sensitivity. However, when asked if she had ever suffered workplace harassment, she said, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."
She laughingly revealed that someone once told her, “Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai.”
Her last two remarks have since gone viral on Twitter with netizens slamming her for her flippant take on the issue.
Here are some of the reactions:
Cringing and embarrassed as I watch this Preity Zinta Interview.— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) November 19, 2018
1. She filed a case of molestation against Ness Wadia in 2014. Yet, she says she’s never had a #MeToo moment?
2. @iFaridoon stop capitalising on this movement for views! First Rakhi Sawant, now this. STOP! https://t.co/YnHl1UtEib
Didn’t expect such a disgusting comment from her. Making a joke out of such a revolutionary movement for women as woman herself is despicable. Please educate yourself before you utter such rubbish to stay relevant in the news. #preityzinta #metoo https://t.co/xEbLYAVEls— Tia (@tani2497) November 17, 2018
#PreityZinta when people tell you, you are bubbly you don't have to literally be that cheerful and forcefully crassy while talking about something sensitive as #metoo Demeaning it by wishing you had such an experience? Lost a lot of respect for you.— Ankita (@_downandirty_) November 19, 2018
Angered by the social media backlash, Preity tweeted on Monday, “Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed (sic).”
Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Rake News': Trump Says Finland Avoids Wildfires by 'Raking' Forests, Finns Baffled
- Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet