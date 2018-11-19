GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'

Preity Zinta is being widely criticised for belittling the #MeToo movement.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
Image: AP
Ever since her comments on the ongoing #MeToo movement have gone viral, Preity Zinta is being widely criticised for belittling the revolution and all that it stands for.

Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama posted a video interview with Preity on its YouTube channel on Friday. In the nearly 5-minute video, Preity is talking at length about her take on the ongoing #MeToo movement.

In the interview, she called Bollywood one of the safest industries to work and said some women were using the movement “for personal vendetta or for publicity."

Preity also emphasized the need to educate schoolchildren about gender awareness and sensitivity. However, when asked if she had ever suffered workplace harassment, she said, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated."

She laughingly revealed that someone once told her, “Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai.”



Her last two remarks have since gone viral on Twitter with netizens slamming her for her flippant take on the issue.

Here are some of the reactions:










Angered by the social media backlash, Preity tweeted on Monday, “Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed (sic).”




