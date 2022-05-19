Video of Priyadarshini Slipping From a Rock While Dancing Goes Viral, Fans Show Concern

Tamil actor and TV personality Divyadarshini, also known as DD, needs no introduction. She is famous for her work not only in Tamil but also in the rest of the country. Her sister Priyadarshini is no less of a celebrity. With more than 1.30 lakh followers, she is a famous personality on Instagram as well. While DD has been going to exotic cities for shoots and sharing photos of the same, Priyadarshini has been sharing beautiful photos and videos of her dancing at different locations, including beaches.

One such video shows her meeting an accident while dancing on seaside rocks in Bharatnatyam style. While the photoshoot seems to have gone well, one of the reels she shared showed her slipping on the rock while dancing and falling into the ocean waves.

But luckily, she didn’t sustain any severe injuries. The video was posted without a caption but had two tags and one of them read “shootingparithabangal”. The video has garnered a lot of attention and gone viral with more than 2 lakh views, 8,819 likes and 70 comments in the past three days. The video also has a funny song sung by Vadivel Parthiban Vox. While a lot of people laughed it off thinking of it as a funny incident, some fans of the celebrity also showed concern in the comments.

One of the comments read, “Hope you’re not injured. Plz be careful next time mam”. Another comment read, “Pls don’t take risks. every time will not be the same, be careful always.”

Many others were concerned if the actor got hurt. The subsequent posts suggest that she is unhurt and doing well. The video shows her getting back up and laughing showing that she didn’t sustain any injuries. She shared many stills from the photoshoot and another video of her dancing gracefully on the rocks without undergoing any accident.

