Video of Priyanka Chopra Irritated with Constant Noise in Background During Live Chat Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra has been one of those celebrities who is reaching out to her fans and followers to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. She has been holding live chats, posting pictures and videos on her social media pages to share every bit of information with people that could help in fighting the deadly virus.

Recently, the Quantico actress was having one such live chat when she seemingly got irritated with constant noise in the background.

In the viral video, Priyanka is seen holding a live chat with the camera placed in close proximity. "I know we are all trying to do the best that we can," the actress is heard saying. The next moment there is a sound of something falling in the kitchen after which Priyanka's flow of speech breaks and she makes an expression which shows that she is getting irritated with the noise.

The video also shows a man walking in the background with his back to the camera.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home. It is a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

The show will be broadcasted live on April 18 and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

