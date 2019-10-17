Video of Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Cheering for Jonas Brothers During Concert Goes Viral

The Jonas Brothers, namely Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are super busy with their musical tour Happiness Begins, and their wives are super busy cheering for them from the audience. Recently the boy band performed at Sacramento, California, and Priyanka Chopra along with her J sister Sophie Turner emerged as one of their biggest fans of the band as they cheered loud for their husbands from the crowd.

Videos and pictures of the same are viral on social media, and fans can't stop talking about them. Take a look:

In an earlier interaction with Entertainment Tonight prior to their first tour stop, the Jonas Brothers opened up about having their wives on 'Happiness Begins' tour. Joe and Nick are now married -- to actresses Sophie and Priyanka, respectively -- and Kevin now has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, with Danielle.

"It's an army," Kevin said. "They're all here tonight, so that should be good, and our parents are in town," Nick added, referring to all three brothers' wives -- including Kevin's wife, Danielle -- who've dubbed themselves "the J sisters." "Our brother, Frankie is in town. We got the extended family. It is an army."

For the unversed, after releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, the trio of Nick, Kevin and Joe kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019.

