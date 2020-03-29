MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Walking Their Pet Dog Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Goes Viral

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor going on a walk amidst the coronavirus outbreak has gone viral. After Alia posted pictures of Ranbir's pet dogs, reports are rife that they are living together.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
After PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days amid the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic, life has come to a standstill in the country. This has also applied to Bollywood celebrities, whose shoots have been cancelled while they remain in self-isolation inside their homes.

While many celebrities have taken to social media to share how they have been spending time in quarantine, there has been considerable amount of curiosity about others. After reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in self-isolation together surfaced, a video of the duo going for a walk with Ranbir's pet dog Lionel is going viral on social media.

Read: Alia Bhatt Shows Off Pet Photography Skills with Pics of Her Cat and Ranbir Kapoor's Dogs

Alia and Ranbir can be seen going out for a walk after a likely workout. The couple was dressed in trendy athleisure wear.

View this post on Instagram

#Aliabhatt #RanbirKapoor

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Reports of the couple living together also stemmed from Alia posting pictures of her pet cat and Ranbir's dogs. "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet (sic)," Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir's English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido.

View this post on Instagram

Look at that face! #lovethypet ☀️☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

View this post on Instagram

LOVE!🌻

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.



