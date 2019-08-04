Video of Ranveer Singh Giving Flower to Old Lady in London is Winning the Internet, See Here

From his videos of hugging a disheartened Pakistan fan after his team lost the match, to his post dedicated to a deceased fan, to getting clicked with wife Deepika Padukone, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sure knows how to win the Internet with his gestures.

The actor who is currently in London was spotted in Southall and seeing him, his fans surrounded the actor playing the drums and cheering loud for him. Amidst the crowd was an old lady in a wheel chair. Greeting the crowd, he went to the lady, sat beside her and offered her a flower. A video of the same has now gone viral on the Internet and is making rounds on social media.

Impressed by his gesture while one of the fans wrote, "Please God this human deserves all the happiness of the world." Another tweeted, "you are such a gentleman Ranveer RESPECT. @RanveerOfficial. loads of love to you. (sic)."

you are such a gentleman Ranveer ❤️❤️ RESPECT @RanveerOfficial loads of love to you — Ria_loves (@Ria_lovessss) August 3, 2019

Please God this human deserves all the happiness of the world. — Madhusmita M (@mmohanty16) August 3, 2019

"Ranveer's presence created a crowd frenzy when he went there to shoot for an ad. The entire neighbourhood came out on the street to catch a glimpse of Ranveer. The production had made elaborate security plans but they couldn’t anticipate the sheer numbers in which people descended on the location to see Ranveer live and in action," Times Now quoted an eyewitness from Southall.

The onlooker added, "As a result, the creative team decided to incorporate the crowd in the ad as well. Ranveer was super calm in spite of the pandemonium, spreading his usual charm and cheer amongst the locals who came in hordes to see him. Very few actors have the ability to handle crowds the way Ranveer does!"

On the work front, currently, Ranveer is busy prepping up for his upcoming film '83, which is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. The actor will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Kabir Khan's film has an ensemble cast which includes-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

