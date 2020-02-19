Video of Rekha Losing Her Balance at Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch Event Goes Viral

Bollywood actresses Rekha continues to rule the hearts of millions of her fans. The actress still manages to steal the limelight wherever she goes. Rekha was recently seen at the calendar launch event of ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The veteran actress wore an all-white silk saree with golden borders. She accessorised her looks with earrings and a bracelet. Rekha’s signature red lipstick was clearly visible, making her look more elegant.

A video from the event has gone viral, where Rekha can be seen posing with Dabboo Ratnani, his wife Manisha Ratnani and their children. In the clip, Rekha can be seen losing her balance as her saree got stuck around a photographer’s legs. The actress didn’t lose her cool though. Instead, she just smiled and left the place.

Earlier this week, the Umrao Jaan actress was spotted at a wedding reception in Mumbai along with her sister Radha Usma Syed. Both sisters looked gorgeous in their traditional sarees.

Other than her acting talent, Rekha is known for her impeccable sense of style. She is often seen wearing an outfit from her unmatched collection of traditional sarees at social gatherings.

The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress last made a cameo in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’ from Yamla Paagal Deewana: Phir Se, which got released in 2018.

