Salman Khan promised his fans to treat them with a new film on Eid next year and he's keeping his promise well. The actor recently announced his Eid 2020 release, Radhe, and on Monday, he began shooting for the same. He also shared his first glimpse from the sets on social media and teased the theme song of the film.

In his latest Instagram video, the actor can be seen walking the sets in his usual swag with an upbeat background score. However, fans cannot see Salman's look for the film as his back faces the camera. The video and the song have already started making a buzz among the audience, and Salman fans can't keep calm. The comment section is flooded with compliments for the actor.

Take a look at Salman's entry on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai:

For Radhe, Salman will be donning the cop uniform once again. The movie will be directed by "Dabangg 3" director Prabhudeva, and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film "The Outlaws". It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted", which saw him play an undercover cop, and the upcoming "Dabangg 3", which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Recently, Salman wrapped up "Dabangg 3", which also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

He is also busy with weekend specials of "Bigg Boss 13".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.