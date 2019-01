Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here

Malaika Arora is known for her strict diet plan, rigorous workout regime and disciplined life. The actress is frequently spotted at the gyms and her workout videos are a rage on social media. Recently, during one of her gym sessions, the dusky beauty was joined by Sara Ali Khan.In a video shared by Malaika's trainer Namrata Purohit the two actresses were seen nailing the Pilates session as they sweat it out doing squats. "'Back' with my strong #PilatesGirls. @saraalikhan95 @malaikaaroraofficial killing it and giving us some serious Monday motivation,” she captioned the video.The video was also shared by Malaika, take a look:Meanwhile, Sara who last appeared in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh is making headlines for a hilarious banter with Kartik Aaryan. On Koffee With Karan the actress revealed that she wants to date him and since then the two are constantly bombarded with questions concerning the progress on the matter.Lately, when Kartik was asked about the same he reportedly said, “As far as the coffee date is concerned, Sara’s mother (Amrita Singh) has told her that ‘you should stop talking about it because you have said it many times and now let Kartik react on it’. So, I can just say that I am ready for a coffee date. Sara just needs to tell me the time and place."On the other hand, Malaika is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Notably, ever since her divorce with Arbaaz in 2017, Malaika has been going strong with Arjun. The two have lately been making several public appearances together.Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.