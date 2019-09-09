Video of Shah Rukh Khan, DJ Bravo Doing Lungi Dance Post Their CPL Win is Breaking the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his team Trinbago Knight Riders’ third straight win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. On Sunday, several videos of the Bollywood actor dancing with Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo went gone viral on the Internet. In the videos, the two can be seen shaking a leg to Lungi Dance from SRK’s movie Chennai Express.

The two were also joined by several other players of the team as they partied the night away at the success bash held on a yacht. Bravo also shared videos from the night. "This is how we do things in after we beat ppl..we rent a boat an have a nice time Lickssss when they come Trinidad @tkriders Champion squad always fun to have our boss around @iamsrk @realorlandooctave u have the biggest song in the country bro #Champion #LandOfChampions," he captioned the post.

Champions DJ Bravo and SRK dancing in the cruise party at the #LandOfTheChampions is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/ozNGD6ZuTb — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

King Khan with @Bazmccullum as the team dances to the song - Land of Champions @tkriders pic.twitter.com/3GL6NudrvC — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

On the films front, Shah Rukh hasn't signed any film post Zero. There were reports doing rounds stating that that SRK has given his approval to an action film with director Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will release in 2020. Some also reported that he has been roped in by Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a replacement of Salman Khan for Inshallah.

Quashing all such rumours, on Sunday, the actor took to Twitter to write about his associations with films. "It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise, it’s just post truth," tweeted Shah Rukh.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

