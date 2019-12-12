Take the pledge to vote

Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Asking Paps to Move Aside and Make Way for His Car Goes Viral

Recently, when Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter turned 4, the proud parents arranged for a big birthday party. Among all the special guests was Shah Rukh Khan’s six-year-old son, AbRam.

Trending Desk

December 12, 2019
Video of Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Asking Paps to Move Aside and Make Way for His Car Goes Viral
With the tremendous growth of social media, paparazzi culture rose massively in India in recent years. While running after celebs for pictures is common, hounding star kids to catch a glimpse of them on the camera has also become a trend.

Seems like, the star kids have also started retaliating to the “paps” in ways.

Recently, when Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter turned 4, the proud parents arranged for a big birthday party. Among all the special guests was Shah Rukh Khan’s six-year-old son, AbRam. The star kid was snapped attending the party with his parents. A video of him leaving the party has gone viral.

In the video, the toddler’s car can be seen surrounded by paparazzi who wanted to film him. With his adorable antics, AbRam signals them with his hands and politely asks the paps to make way for his car. The video soon surfaced on social media and viral. Take a look:

Star kids reacting to paps is not new. Last year, while leaving from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's birthday bash, AbRam got miffed with the photographers. Seeing them taking his photos, he angrily screamed 'No pictures' and hid his face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's 2-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who has been pap's favourite kid since birth, sometimes greets the paps with all his energy. However, there have been times when even the kid wants to be left alone. In the past, a video of Taimur angrily screaming ‘no’ to the shutterbugs went viral. In the video, his mother Kareena was seen trying to pacify him.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug also made faces at them when he was leaving the airport with his mother and sister.

