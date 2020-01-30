Take the pledge to vote

Video of Shah Rukh Son's Aryan Khan Partying with Friends Goes Viral, Watch Here

A video of Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan partying with his friends in a club went viral. Watch here.

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Video of Shah Rukh Son's Aryan Khan Partying with Friends Goes Viral, Watch Here
Image courtesy: Aryan Khan/ Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan enjoys quite a huge fan base on social media. Every time a picture or video of the star kid surfaces online, his fans share it across social media and soon it becomes viral.

Likewise, recently, a video of Aryan partying with his friends went viral. In the video, he can be seen having a great time with his friends in a dimly lit club. “He’s back! The compass is back baby,” a voice can be heard saying in the background.

View this post on Instagram

Aryan khan ❤ #Aryankhan

A post shared by Suhana (@suhanakha2) on

Recently, Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback video of Aryan playing his friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. In the video, Shah Rukh announces Aryan and Shanaya as captains of two teams. While the two kids play the game, Shah Rukh takes the place of the umpire. During the game, the father-son duo can also be seen engaging in a fun banter as Aryan tries to reason with his father that it was a goal for him, whereas, the actor cheers for Shanaya as he says, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.” Ananya is also there in the video playing with the other two in her pink jacket.

Meanwhile, Aryan made his film debut with The Lion King (Hindi), in which he lent his voice to Simba along with father Shah Rukh, who voiced Mufasa. However, Aryan doesn’t want to act, instead, he plans to take his career forward in film direction.

