Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Video of Shahid Kapoor Hitting 6 During Jersey Preparation Gets Loudest Cheer from Ishaan Khatter

After the massive success of his last film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is once again gearing for another remake of a Telugu blockbuster, Jersey.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Shahid Kapoor Hitting 6 During Jersey Preparation Gets Loudest Cheer from Ishaan Khatter
After the massive success of his last film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is once again gearing for another remake of a Telugu blockbuster, Jersey.

After the massive success of his last film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is once again gearing for another remake of a Telugu blockbuster, Jersey.

He has begun the preparation for the role of Arjun, which was essayed by Telugu actor Nani in the original. On Thursday, Shahid shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen wearing a white cricket jersey and hitting the ball straight out of the park during the practice sessions.

His actor brother Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in the film Dhadak, commented on the post to encourage Shahid. Awed by his brother’s knock, Ishaan wrote, “Shoooooooooooootttttttttt.”

He had shared another picture from his training session last month.

Shahid had earlier told news agency IANS that he immediately gave his nod to the Jersey remake. “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” he said.

The film Jersey is based on the life of a passionate cricketer who returns to the field in his mid-30s. Despite being older for the game, the film talks about how his passion ultimately brings him success.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also led the Telugu original, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram