Video of Shahid Kapoor Hitting 6 During Jersey Preparation Gets Loudest Cheer from Ishaan Khatter

After the massive success of his last film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is once again gearing for another remake of a Telugu blockbuster, Jersey.

He has begun the preparation for the role of Arjun, which was essayed by Telugu actor Nani in the original. On Thursday, Shahid shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen wearing a white cricket jersey and hitting the ball straight out of the park during the practice sessions.

His actor brother Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in the film Dhadak, commented on the post to encourage Shahid. Awed by his brother’s knock, Ishaan wrote, “Shoooooooooooootttttttttt.”

He had shared another picture from his training session last month.

Shahid had earlier told news agency IANS that he immediately gave his nod to the Jersey remake. “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” he said.

The film Jersey is based on the life of a passionate cricketer who returns to the field in his mid-30s. Despite being older for the game, the film talks about how his passion ultimately brings him success.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also led the Telugu original, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

