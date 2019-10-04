Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Video of Shanaya Kapoor Practicing Belly Dance has Taken the Internet by Storm, Watch Here

Shanaya Kapoor is currently training for her big Bollywood debut. A video of the star-kid dancing with her teacher has gone viral.

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor Practicing Belly Dance
Shanaya Kapoor is currently training for her big Bollywood debut. A video of the star-kid dancing with her teacher has gone viral.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Kapoor's long-time BFF Shanaya Kapoor has grown up to be a fashionista in her own. The young star-kid is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya, who worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is also a talented dancer who trains under Sanjana Muthreja in belly dancing. In fact, a video of the 19-year-old burning up the dance floor with her perfect belly dancing is taking the internet by storm.

In a couple of videos posted by Muthreja on Instagram, we can see Shanaya perfectly matching her teacher's steps. The two are also twinning with black crop-tops, skirts with high-slits and bejewelled belts. Shanaya could be seen nailing every dance move like a pro. The instructor captioned the video as "Love for drum solos".

Check them out below:

Sanjana Muthreja also trains a number of stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She regularly posts pictures and videos with her A-list clientele.

Check it out:

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, is prepping hard for her Bollywood debut, according to her father actor Sanjay Kapoor. The actor said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, "She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead."

