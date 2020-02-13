Video of Sidharth Shukla-Arjun Kapoor's Fight Goes Viral, Rajkummar Rao Writes Love Letter for Patralekhaa
An old video of Arjun Kapoor engaging in a heated argument with Arjun Kapoor has gone viral. Also, another viral video sows Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan all set to exchange wedding garlands.
An old video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 has surfaced online, which shows Sidharth Shukla having a massive showdown with host Arjun Kapoor. In the video, Arjun can be seen criticising Shukla for not standing up when all other contestants were doing so. Refusing to stand up, Shukla claimed that his legs were hurting. However, Arjun still asked him to stand up so that the camera can get close-up shots, escalating the fight.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar gave us proof of their unconventional approach towards their relationship. The Stree actor penned a love letter to Patralekhaa on Instagram, demolishing the usual terminology that is associated with love. He criticised the typical expectations out of a romantic relationship, and called for a change in thought and attitude towards them.
Recently, a BTS clip, from the sets of Indian Idol surfaced on the Internet. The video, which is now viral on social media shows Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar all set to exchange the wedding garlands. Also present on the stage are Neha's co-judge Vishal Dadlani, contestants of the reality show and a priest.
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas fame are reportedly expecting their first child. The news was first shared by JustJared.com stating that the 23-year-old actress is pregnant, citing multiple sources. A source told the news outlet that the couple has been keeping things very "hush hush" but friends and family are already privy to the news and "super excited for them".
Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59. His sudden demise shocked the fashion as well as the film world.
