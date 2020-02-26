Video of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Rehearsing for an Award Show Goes Viral, Watch Here

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill created quite a noise on the recently concluded reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The two were loved by the fans for their constant banter. Sidharth's closeness with Shehnaaz was widely appreciated and their hashtag #SidNaaz took over social media for months. Now, post the show, the two will reunite for a performance on an award show.

Their rehearsal video has surfaced on the Internet and is being widely shared across fan pages.

Speaking about his connection with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said during a media interaction after winning the trophy, "I don't know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very kid-like. The kind of moods that you all have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been thanks to Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz have eased me out. A lot of conversations that happen inside the house are somethings that I am not very used to or I usually like to be a part of. Staying with her (Shehnaaz) just eased me out because I have somebody to speak to and I could speak just about anything and nothing. So that was fun. My journey the way it has gone, I have been able to be in it, it had a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

Meanwhile, Sidharth was declared the winner of the Colors reality show on February 15 after spending over 140 days in the Bigg Boss house. He has defeated Jammu-born model and co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Over his four-months journey in the show, Sidharth managed a big fan following. Sidharth bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

