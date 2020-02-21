Video of Sidharth Shukla Working Out Goes Viral, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn

Sidharth Shukla hit the gym after winning Bigg Boss 13, and his fans are loving it. The actor brought the BB 13 trophy home earlier this month and he is back to his daily routine. He is now giving fitness goals to people with his new video in which he is seen sweating it out at a gym.

Read: Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here

Thanks to Vicky Kaushal and the screenplay, Bhoot serves the basic demands but it never rises beyond the obvious, which means don't expect it to reach the subconscious, or an attempt the understand the supernatural and its unique ways.

Read: Bhoot Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn

Priyanka Chopra hogged the limelight on the Grammys red carpet for her Ralph and Russo white fringed gown. While the Baywatch actress received compliments for her choice of the outfit, there were many who criticized her. Disha Patani, Hina Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Kaitlyn Bristowe were among those who came out in support of the The Sky Is Pink actress. Now, Katrina Kaif has also complimented the actress for her choice of outfit.

Read: Katrina Kaif Comes Out in Support of Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit, Calls It 'Absolutely Stunning'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh will next be seen on Colors popular show Udaan. Reportedly, the show is taking a leap and few new characters will be introduced. Udaan, featuring Meera Deosthale as Chakor and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sooraj in the lead roles, is going through many changes in its storyline. Post the leap, the show will focus on Chakor and Sooraj's daughter Anjor.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh to Enter Colors' Show Udaan

Anushka Sharma always manages to win her casual model off-duty looks by being on top of trends. When it comes to her red carpet looks, she almost never goes wrong. Anushka proved this again when she looked like Elsa from Frozen in her new photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar.

Read: Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot