Video of Social Media Sensation Ronit Ashra Mimicking 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan Goes Viral

Social media sensation Ronit Ashra's hilarious imitation of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan has been doing rounds on the internet. The entertainer can be seen mimicking Rakhi, Arshi as well as host of BB 14 Salman Khan in the video, alongside other contestants like Aly Goni and Vikas Gupta. His hilarious expressions left netizens into splits. The video has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, which reads, "You can't miss this amazing video by @ronit.ashra recreating some of the best of moments of @rakhisawant2511 in the #BiggBoss house (sic)!"

The video started with Ronit mimicking Rakhi and Arshi where the later can be seen saying, "Rakhi, itna makeup mat karo, awaam darr jayegi." To which Rakhi replied, "marr jaa." Ronit continued his hilarious expressions as Arshi says, "Tu marr jaa, tu soh jaa, tu gadd ja zameen ke andar," and Rakhi replied to her by saying, "Chamgaadar jaise dekho, aankhen naak dekho... poori chamgaadar nahin lagti hai," with a funny face.

Later,

Ronit has recreated the scene of Bigg Boss 14 where Rakhi was seen saying, "Mujhe aisa laga kisi ne meri mundi thhod di aur mere mooh se gaali nikal gayi." The mimicry artist didn't stop here and went on mimicking Salman as he called Rakhi "a legend." In one of the cuts, Rakhi is seen saying, "mere aate hi corona bhagta hai. I am corona vaccine."

The viral video has garnered over 8.5 lakh likes within a day while netizens are going ROFL over it. Rakhi and Arshi entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as challengers and has been creating a lot of buzzes. The audience has witnessed a lot of drama in the past few days. Now, in the upcoming episode of BB 14, the audience will get to see mastermind Vikas Gupta breaking into tears as he will be revealing some of his secrets. The promo of the upcoming episode has already been dropped by the makers taking the fans' excitement a notch higher. Take a look at the promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 airs everyday on Colors TV.