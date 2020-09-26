Video of SP Balasubrahmanyam Surprising Man, Who Lost Eyesight, Goes Viral

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday. The 74-year-old may have passed away but his legacy lives along with the several acts of kindness. One such act has received attention on social media platforms. Shared by a Twitter user yesterday, the post has been liked by more than 23,000 people so far. It has been retweeted by over 5,000 Twitter users.

The clip is from 2019 when SPB had surprised a fan who had lost his eyesight. We can see the man singing happily as the veteran singer comes and stands behind him. The man is truly taken by surprise when SPB begins to hum the song and touches his shoulders. The man seems to have recognized the voice as SPB says, “I’m SP Balasubrahmanyam”. The man gets up from his seat and keeps on repeating that he is happy as the renowned singer replies that his happiness will make everyone happy. It is part of a larger video that is available on YouTube. Shared by Malaysian portal Varnam Malaysia, the description echoes what took place behind the short clip.

The lucky fan is Mathimaran, a man who lost his eyesight in an explosion in Sri Lanka. “He sustained many other injuries as well and it took 6 months for him to recover from the tragedy,” the post said.

As per the report, Mathimaran had then moved to Malaysia and managed to study law. Mathimaran is a law lecturer at a private institution and quite successful in life. He had attributed SP Bala’s music to be an “important coping mechanism” that helped him heal. The article added that the organisers of Raaghav Productions were responsible for setting up this meeting.