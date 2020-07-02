Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Encouraging Fan While He Sings is Proof of Humility

The tragic news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has left several devastated. While his family and fans are yet to come to terms with the irreparable loss, we often come across heartwarming moments of the actor from the past.

A recent video going viral across social media platforms shows Sushant hearing a fan singing. The recording shows Sushant, who was traveling with his relative, stopping by to watch his fan sing a Hindi track with excitement and enthusiasm. Sushant had been often hailed for his friendly and humble nature can be seen giving a generous smile to the person singing. He also briefly joins in to sing and shakes hands before leaving.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was reportedly battling clinical depression and was undergoing medication for treatment. He was 34. The post-mortem reports indicate absence of any poison or suspicious chemical. However, investigators and police continue the investigation into his suicide case.

Sushant’s last movie is Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the project marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also see Saif Ali Khan in an important role. The makers have decided to release the film on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar VIP on July 24 onwards.

