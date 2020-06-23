Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Writing with Both Hands Goes Viral

Days after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a video of him writing with both his hands has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the video was shot on the sets of Chhichhore. It shows the actor writing his co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin's name using both his hands in a mirror-image format.

In the black and white video, Sushant can be seen writing with utmost concentration, following which he shows the victory sign.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Following his demise, his Chhichhore co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma among others penned down emotional notes for the actor. Tahir shared a selfie with Sushant and wrote, "I will remember you as the boy who dared to dream. Your passionately curious intellect , deep fascination for astronomy and what lies beyond lead to the most awesome on set conversations. You could go from quantum physics to picking up dance choreography in seconds and that is what made you unique . Your journey was inspiring and your insights and advice always generous. The world lost a gem much too soon".

