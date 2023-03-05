Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Car In His Hometown Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Netizens Say 'We Miss You'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death rocked the nation. The actor’s demise had left his fans in a state of shock and ever since his passing away, several fans have been paying tribute to the late star. His pictures and videos are all over the internet, which makes fans realise the loss. Recently, a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Range Rover, in his hometown, surfaced on social media. Scores of SSR fans reacted to the video, as it left them heartbroken.

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput’s car by the number 4747 is seen parked in a hall, and in the same space, we see a portrait of SSR with garland. The actor’s family seems to have kept the car parked in the hall in his memory. Take a look at the video here:

His fans took to the comments section to remember the late actor, soon after the clip was shared. One of the fans wrote, “We miss him so badly 😢🙌❤️." Another added, “We lost Gem 💎 💔." A third fan commented, “Miss you Sushant love you l hope you are in a better place right now ❤️❤️❤️❤️." One of the comments read,"U r alwaysss in our heartt….we miss uh a lot ❤️❤️🙌."

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut Bollywood film Kai Po Che clocked in 10 years. And on this occasion, the late actor’s sister penned an emotional note on social media. Sharing a photo of the ticket booking counter when the film was released, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “This was the queue for Kai Po Che. I was more than thrilled to see Bhai on the big screen. And even then I had a tough time seeing him die on screen. I started crying profusely."

She continued, “When I came back, I complained to Bhai that why didn’t he inform me that there was this scene in the movie, I could have avoided it. It has been 10 years and how everything has changed! Tears well up and my heart churns and I continue with the hope that this will also change!!"

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his apartment under mysterious circumstances. Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case since then. Even after two years, his fans remember him fondly for the myriad roles the actor played during his stint in the television and movie Industry.

