Video of Sushmita Sen Dancing Her Heart Out With Daughters Renee, Alisah Goes Viral

Sushmita Sen has always made us smile by sharing snippets of her wonderful life with her daughters on social media. The actress is a single mother to Renee, her older daughter who she adopted in 2000, and her younger daughter Alisah, who joined the family in 2010. Her Instagram album features so many memories from Renee and Alisah’s childhood. However, this story is about a throwback clip of the former Miss Universe grooving with little Alisah and 12-years-old Renee at an event. The video happens to be from NDTV’s show It’s My Life (Issi Ka Naam Zindagi), where Sushmita appeared with her daughters. The now-viral clip features the actress sporting a cowl-front silver dress and shaking a leg with Alisah and Renee on the stage.

Watch the throwback video of Sushmita Sen dancing with daughters Renee, Alisah here:

After adopting Renee in 2000, Sushmita Sen welcomed Alisah to her family in 2010. Alisah was three months old then.

Renee is 22 now and Alisah will celebrate her 14th birthday in August this year. The duo often makes special appearances during Sushmita Sen’s Instagram live sessions.

On Renee’s 22nd birthday in September, the actress posted a heartwarming wish for her on social media. She wrote: “We are 22… how time flies!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!” for Renee, who made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi last year.

On the personal front, Sushmita Sen recently announced her breakup from model Rohman Shawl. She also underwent surgery last month.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen’s last show was Disney+Hotstar’s web series Aarya 2. The actress has worked in a number of Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1, Dulha Mil Gaya, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

