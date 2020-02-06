Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Taimur, Inaaya Dancing at Yash-Roohi's Birthday Bash is Too Adorable to Miss

Videos of Taimur and Inaaya having a blast at Karan Johar's twins Yah and Roohi's pre-birthday celebration are viral on social media. You can watch them here.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi celebrate their birthday on February 7. Karan hosted a pre-birthday bash for the loveable toddlers on February 5. The party was joined by close pals of Karan including, Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Sohal Ali Khan among others.

Among the attendees were star kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya.

Visuals from the celebrations have surfaced online and fans can’t stop swooning over the endearing tots having fun. A video featuring Yash-Roohi having a fun time in a garden along with the Pataudi cousins, Taimur and Inaaya is too sweet to miss.

Interestingly, Karan’s close friend Amrita Arora’s son, Azaan Ladak turns a year older on February 5. In a video that made its way to social media platforms, shows Karan lovingly serving Azaan a bite of cake.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s children, Zain and Misha were also spotted having a blast at the celebration. Mira Rajput posted a picture on her Instagram story, where we can see the little munchkins enjoying a ride on mini bike. Yash sits behind Misha while Roohi is leading Zain.

Karan welcomed his twins via surrogacy in March 2017. His son’s name has been christened Yash on Karan's father's name and his daughter’s name Roohi is a reshuffle of his mother's name Hiroo.

