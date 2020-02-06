Video of Taimur, Inaaya Dancing at Yash-Roohi's Birthday Bash is Too Adorable to Miss
Videos of Taimur and Inaaya having a blast at Karan Johar's twins Yah and Roohi's pre-birthday celebration are viral on social media. You can watch them here.
Videos of Taimur and Inaaya having a blast at Karan Johar's twins Yah and Roohi's pre-birthday celebration are viral on social media. You can watch them here.
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi celebrate their birthday on February 7. Karan hosted a pre-birthday bash for the loveable toddlers on February 5. The party was joined by close pals of Karan including, Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Sohal Ali Khan among others.
Among the attendees were star kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya.
Visuals from the celebrations have surfaced online and fans can’t stop swooning over the endearing tots having fun. A video featuring Yash-Roohi having a fun time in a garden along with the Pataudi cousins, Taimur and Inaaya is too sweet to miss.
Interestingly, Karan’s close friend Amrita Arora’s son, Azaan Ladak turns a year older on February 5. In a video that made its way to social media platforms, shows Karan lovingly serving Azaan a bite of cake.
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s children, Zain and Misha were also spotted having a blast at the celebration. Mira Rajput posted a picture on her Instagram story, where we can see the little munchkins enjoying a ride on mini bike. Yash sits behind Misha while Roohi is leading Zain.
Karan welcomed his twins via surrogacy in March 2017. His son’s name has been christened Yash on Karan's father's name and his daughter’s name Roohi is a reshuffle of his mother's name Hiroo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bushfire Legends Charity Match Moved to Melbourne Due to Weather Concerns
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny