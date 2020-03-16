Video of Tamil Actor Vijay Hugging His Parents at Master Audio Launch is Winning the Internet

After the success of Bigil, Vijay is all set for his upcoming film Master. The Tamil actor along with the team of Master, on Sunday, came together in Chennai for the upcoming film's audio launch.

At the venue, Vijay invited his parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar to join him on the stage. As Vijay's parents went up to be with him, amid loud cheers from the audience, the actor embraced them in a warm hug.

Pinkvilla reports that during the interaction, Vijay's mother was asked, what does she expect from him as a mother. "I just want a hug from him," said his mother in response, and Vijay immediately went on the stage and hugged his mom. The video and pics from Master audio launch have surfaced on the Internet and actor's fans are loving them.

Take a look:

Fans of actor Vijay are eagerly waiting for his film Master, which was slated to release on April 9. However, due to coronavirus pandemic in the country, the release date can be altered.

Master has an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri G Kishan and others. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander and it is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

Meanwhile, the income tax department reportedly conducted searches at Tamil actor Vijay's residence. Post searches, it is reported that nothing significant was recovered from his property and the actor paid the necessary taxes from the earnings of his recent films-- Bigil and Master.

Read: Income Tax Search at Actor Vijay's Residence Concludes, Officials Say He Paid All Taxes

