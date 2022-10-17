Video of TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Showing Her Optimistic Side Viral Post Her Death

The death of TV actress Vaishali Takkar of Sasural Simar Ka fame has plunged the television industry into shock and gloom. She is suspected to have died by suicide, hanging herself from the fan in her room. Fans have since scrutinised her Instagram account in detail and believe that some of her more recent posts hinted at her drastic step. While both fans and her industry colleagues are left shattered by the untimely death of the 30-year-old actress, an old video of hers is now doing the rounds. The video has Vaishali addressing her fans, talking about the importance of life and how life is beautiful. It has left fans all the more heartbroken to see Vaishali, a strong believer in the importance of life, take her own life.

The video is hardly a month old, uploaded by Vaishali on her YouTube channel on September 20 when she was hospitalised with a viral fever. Lying on her hospital bed, Vaishali tells her fans that life is priceless and urges them to stop leading an undisciplined life, eating unhealthy foods and drinking too much alcohol like Devdas after a bitter breakup or a fight and damage their livers.

Fans are having a tough time believing that a woman with such an optimistic view of life took her own. Indore Assistant Commissioner of Police, M Rahman has said a suicide note hints towards harassment by a former boyfriend. An investigation is underway.

Apart from Sasural Simar ka, Vaishali was famous for her appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was most recently seen in Rakshabandhan.

