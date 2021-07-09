Vicky Kaushal Proposes Marriage to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in This Viral Video

Rumours of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating each other have been rife for a long time now. Even though the two have kept mum about their relationship status, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed last month during an interview that the rumours were indeed true. Since then, the newest couple has become the talk of the town. Since speculations about their relationship have always been doing the rounds, their fans have made sure to dig up videos and pictures as evidence to support their favourite couple.

This time an old clip of the couple is going viral on the Internet in which Vicky proposes to Katrina for marriage in front of her ex-boyfriend and megastar Salman Khan. In the video snippet, Vicky and Katrina are seen onstage where he asks her why she doesn’t find a “nice” person like “Vicky Kaushal” and marry him? He added that since the “wedding season” was “going on”, he thought she too would want to marry someone. That is why he asked this question. Reacting instantly Katrina asks, “What”. The Uri actor then sings a song from Salman’s 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. While the actor was waiting for her reaction, the actress smiled and said she doesn’t have the courage to marry him.

This incident took place at an awards function in 2019 where Salman too was seated in the audience. Throughout the footage, the camera pans towards him. Witnessing the cute proposal, he gave an epic reaction to it. While he initially smiles at the couple, later he pretends to doze off on his sister Arpita Khan’s shoulder. When Katrina gave her response to the proposal, he woke up with a startle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Katrina on the other hand will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and an untitled project in which she will star opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

