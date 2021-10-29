Video: Old Buddies Actors Pravin Tarde, Ramesh Pardeshi Relive Childhood Days

Marathi actor-director Pravin Tarde has always given opportunities to his friends in the films. Ramesh Pardeshi, who played the role of Petya Bhai in the hit film “Mulshi Pattern", is good friends with Pravin. The friendship of the two is very well known to the people. Recently, Pravin went to his friend Ramesh’s house and helped him in his traditional business. He even shared a video of the same on social media. He said that a friend must be helped in his traditional business.

Sharing a video on his Facebook account, Parvin wrote, in the caption, that one must help their friends in their traditional business. He further added that our people must preserve their traditions. He was also seen talking about the same in the video.

He said that just the way his village has farmwork, here the traditional business is to paint and make ‘Kundya’ and ‘Madaki’ etc. In the shared clip, Pravin is also seen painting what looks like a small earthen pot and talking about it. He said that Ramesh has a big old house where he comes every year to help his family.

The actor said that he also comes to help in his traditional business and mentioned that he’d help even when he was a kid since the two have been friends since childhood. Pravin shared this video with his fans on social media, congratulating Ramesh Pardeshi on his traditional business and saying these things must survive.

Anyone watching this video can feel Pravin’s passion for maintaining people’s traditional business. The video has received several comments. While one of the users said wow Dada I agree, another one wrote, “Very well said. Hich khari maitri nhemi sobat Rahane animadat karne…” A third user also said, “Great job, great yarana”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.