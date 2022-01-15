Video: On Lohri, Kapil Sharma, his Kids Dance to Mika Singh's Drum Beats

The auspicious occasion of Lohri, on January 13th, was celebrated with great pomp across the country. The occasion was a little more special for Kapil Sharma as he celebrated his son Trishaan’s first Lohri and his mother’s birthday on the same day with much excitement.

In the video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the comedy king is seen celebrating Lohri at home with lots of dance and music with his wife, kids, and mother as singer Mika Singh plays the drum.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYtCR3sFzHj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“King Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma, the two most celebrated Punjabi boys in Bollywood, celebrated Lohri. It was Kapil Sharma’s son’s first Lohri and his mother’s birthday too. The night was high in its Punjabi style from music, food to the celebration,” the post read.

The ace comedian can be seen playing the drum with Mika and dancing with his son Trishaan and daughter Anayra. Meanwhile, his wife Ginni Chatrath can also be seen in the video.

The video begins with Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath trying to get Trishaan to dance to the drum beats. The comedian’s kids, Trishaan and Anayra, can be seen grooving to the music. As the drum continues, Kapil is seen shaking a leg with Trishaan and Anayra. Further, the event was lightened up as Kapil on the bongo and Mika on the drums were seen.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast member Rajiv Thakur is also seen enjoying the festival. The video ends with a photo featuring Kapil, Mika, and Kapil’s mother Janak Rani, with a note, “Happy Birthday Aunty.”

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma is currently seen entertaining the audience with his comedy television show The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian is now all prepped up to make his OTT debut. Soon, he will be seen in Netflix’s comedy special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done yet. The show will stream on Netflix from January 28.

